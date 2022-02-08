HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 9,183 Shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 3.35% of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF worth $11,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,073,000 after buying an additional 168,973 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 450,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,968,000 after acquiring an additional 27,504 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 42,845 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 20,639.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 103,404 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PBD opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $20.29 and a one year high of $40.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.39.

