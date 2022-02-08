HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 518,919 Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 518,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,423,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $278,287,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $89,952,000. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $83,338,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,308,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,090,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $27.31.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.