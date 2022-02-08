HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $14,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,759,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,655,000 after acquiring an additional 119,618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at $628,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $54.31 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $59.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.06.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

