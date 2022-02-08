HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $12,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWJ. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $64.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.30. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

