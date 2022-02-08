HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Paychex by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Paychex by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 19,960 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 10,499.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 69,714 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Paychex by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.21.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $119.97 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $87.67 and a one year high of $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

