HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 11,694 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,694 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $11,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 68,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period.

BATS MEAR opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.13. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $50.17.

