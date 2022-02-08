HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 15,384 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,384 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Mercury General worth $13,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 513.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 20,212 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 54,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,774,000 after buying an additional 11,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $67.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.57.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.