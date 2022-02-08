HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 31,493 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,493 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $12,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $119.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.19.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.