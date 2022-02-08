HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,071 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $13,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.31 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.09.

