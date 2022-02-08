HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,037 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $11,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,709,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,690,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 14.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 31,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total transaction of $730,909.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,471. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $307.22 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.50 and a 52 week high of $371.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.87, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 47.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

