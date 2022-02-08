HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,227 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $13,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,381,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,122,000 after acquiring an additional 411,003 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,005,000 after acquiring an additional 791,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,906,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,646,000 after purchasing an additional 177,645 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,141,000 after purchasing an additional 275,780 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,107,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,215,000 after acquiring an additional 58,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AJG. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.32.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $156.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $115.70 and a 1-year high of $171.21. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.76.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

