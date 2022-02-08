HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $14,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 10.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 5.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $178.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $135.57 and a one year high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.34.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $180,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,595 shares of company stock worth $526,465. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nasdaq from $237.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Argus raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.50.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

