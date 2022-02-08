HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 412,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 83.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 436.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 369.0% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SLB. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

NYSE SLB opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.37. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $41.04. The company has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,634 shares of company stock worth $1,719,229. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.