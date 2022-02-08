HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,399 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $11,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 625.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.2% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period.

CEF stock opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

