HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,985 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Tetra Tech worth $12,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 26.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 266,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,766,000 after purchasing an additional 55,607 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,858 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 302,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 9.5% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 25.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEK has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 16,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.73, for a total value of $3,044,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,658,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $146.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.01 and a 12 month high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 18.78%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

