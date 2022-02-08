HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $11,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $963,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Equinix by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 10.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 21.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total value of $7,087,885.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total transaction of $2,939,016.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $15,132,633. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $866.33.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $698.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $777.24 and its 200 day moving average is $801.97. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

