HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,127 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $12,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $40.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average of $42.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.03 and a beta of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $35.89 and a 12-month high of $50.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

