HighTower Advisors LLC Has $11.18 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,916 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,831 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $11,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Workday by 23.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Workday by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Workday by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Workday by 31.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BNP Paribas raised Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen raised Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

Shares of WDAY opened at $236.45 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.60 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,627.51, a PEG ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.26 and a 200-day moving average of $262.98.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,350,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total value of $168,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 729,652 shares of company stock valued at $190,285,531 over the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

