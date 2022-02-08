HighTower Advisors LLC Has $11.18 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,916 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $11,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Workday by 23.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Workday by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Workday by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Workday by 31.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $236.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,627.51, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.60 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.98.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. raised Workday to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $29,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total value of $168,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 729,652 shares of company stock valued at $190,285,531. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.