HighTower Advisors LLC Has $11.99 Million Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 65.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,882 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.15% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $11,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3,767.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $62.08 on Tuesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $58.55 and a one year high of $65.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.62.

