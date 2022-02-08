HighTower Advisors LLC Has $11.99 Million Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 65.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,882 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.15% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $11,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVDE. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 936,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,513,000 after buying an additional 169,947 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,563,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 993,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,064,000 after acquiring an additional 79,320 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after acquiring an additional 66,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 774,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,410,000 after acquiring an additional 56,018 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $62.08 on Tuesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $58.55 and a one year high of $65.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.62.

