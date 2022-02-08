HighTower Advisors LLC Has $12.01 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $12,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.27.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $119.27 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.32 and a 52 week high of $120.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

