HighTower Advisors LLC Has $12.21 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of PPL worth $12,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PPL by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,017,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,763,000 after purchasing an additional 303,021 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,927,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,703,000 after purchasing an additional 391,467 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,663,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PPL by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,682 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL stock opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.08%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPL. Bank of America increased their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

