HighTower Advisors LLC Has $12.70 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 883,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,153 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $12,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,225,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,570,000 after acquiring an additional 80,468 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,649,000. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 32,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 101,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 329,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 74,864 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $18.99.

