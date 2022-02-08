HighTower Advisors LLC Has $13.08 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $13,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 225.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

Shares of VLO opened at $89.63 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.86.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

