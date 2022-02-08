HighTower Advisors LLC Has $13.08 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $13,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,316,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,210,961,000 after buying an additional 669,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,246,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $510,016,000 after buying an additional 201,849 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,251,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,149,000 after buying an additional 642,620 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 82.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,583,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,983,000 after buying an additional 2,521,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,682,000 after buying an additional 697,570 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

Shares of VLO opened at $89.63 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.86.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

