HighTower Advisors LLC Has $13.21 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REGN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,085,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,738,000 after acquiring an additional 16,509 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,384,716. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on REGN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $730.11.

REGN opened at $622.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $626.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $621.91. The stock has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

