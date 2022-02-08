HighTower Advisors LLC Has $13.46 Million Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 472,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $13,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Mplx by 33.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the third quarter valued at $30,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the third quarter valued at $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Mplx by 18.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $924,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE MPLX opened at $32.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average is $29.71. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.71.
Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.27%. Mplx’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.60%.
MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.
