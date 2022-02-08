HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $11.95 Million Investment in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 283,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,950,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Skechers U.S.A. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,134,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $258,390,000 after purchasing an additional 402,930 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,823 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 317.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,989,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,394 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 126.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 34,056.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,433,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. Argus lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. OTR Global lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Rowe raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Shares of SKX opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.25.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

