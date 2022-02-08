HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 11,377 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of PPL worth $12,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in PPL by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $30.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.08%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.