HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 11,694 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $11,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 27,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 331,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,654,000 after buying an additional 68,205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MEAR opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $50.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average of $50.13.

