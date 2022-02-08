HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 252,576 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 472.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,576 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $12,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASO. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

ASO stock opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.36. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.45. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

