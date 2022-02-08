HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 252,576 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 472.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,576 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $12,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 244.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,145 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 533.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,250,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 86.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,102 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASO. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

ASO stock opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.36. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.45. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

