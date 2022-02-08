HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 36,846 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,846 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $11,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 3,313.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,884,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,676 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 295.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,895,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 91.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,323,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,480 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 6.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 50.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,576 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $175.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.38.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

