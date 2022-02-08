HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 740 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $14,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,459,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 22,520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the period.

VXF stock opened at $163.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.53. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $152.52 and a twelve month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

