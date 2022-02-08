HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,052 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $14,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Palladiem LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 101,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $51.29 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $54.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average of $53.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.

