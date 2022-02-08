HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,108 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $14,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,342.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $72.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.65. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $62.43 and a 12 month high of $75.19.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.