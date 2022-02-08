HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $13,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC opened at $79.83 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.54.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.