HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $12,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 464.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.73.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $234.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.70. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.87 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

