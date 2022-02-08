HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,520 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 21,431 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $13,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after buying an additional 40,247 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $1,770,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $53,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares during the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $9,791,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $1,041,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.65.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FCX opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.07. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $46.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.60.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

