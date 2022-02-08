HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,219 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,037 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $11,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,243.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $307.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.50. The company has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.50 and a 12 month high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 47.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FTNT. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.82.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total transaction of $808,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,184 shares of company stock worth $6,221,471 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

