HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 17,764 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,764 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,124,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,298,000 after purchasing an additional 393,975 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,873,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,479 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,082,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,187,000 after purchasing an additional 488,002 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,024,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,653,000 after purchasing an additional 793,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 12,074,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,341,000 after purchasing an additional 774,057 shares in the last quarter.

GOVT opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.50.

