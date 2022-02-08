HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 17,764 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 489,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,764 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.50.

