HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 33,226 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,226 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $11,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.48. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $62.48. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIP. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James set a $70.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

