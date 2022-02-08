HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 518,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,423,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.84. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $27.31.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.