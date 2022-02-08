HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 723,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,711,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.00% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KBWD. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 434.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 22,346 shares in the last quarter.

KBWD opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.20. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $21.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th.

