HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.83% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $12,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $67.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $59.73 and a 12-month high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

