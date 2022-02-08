Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.76) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.51) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 165 ($2.23) to GBX 160 ($2.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.38) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hochschild Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 168.40 ($2.28).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Shares of LON HOC opened at GBX 103.10 ($1.39) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £529.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 123.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 140.03. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 68.25 ($0.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 236.60 ($3.20).

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.