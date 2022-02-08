Holistic Financial Partners Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Holistic Financial Partners decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,167 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.8% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Apple were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.56.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,404 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $171.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

