Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE:HEP opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.99%.

In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $143,146.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 312,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 24,359 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 35,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 416,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 36,334 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

